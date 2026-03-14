Girl jumps onto metro track, hurt

New Delhi: A school student was injured after jumping onto the metro tracks at Dwarka Sector 14 metro station on Friday afternoon, allegedly due to stress related to her board examinations, police said. Authorities received a PCR call around 12.58 pm and rushed to the spot. The girl was quickly rescued by metro staff and commuters and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said she was conscious and had injuries on both knees. The student said she had been under severe stress due to ongoing board exams.