Girl drowns in waterlogged area

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl drowned after falling into a waterlogged stretch near her house in Delhi’s Rohini, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Rama Vihar area on Thursday evening. According to the police, a PCR call was received around 6 pm on

Thursday, reporting that a minor girl had gone missing from the locality. A team was deployed and an extensive search was initiated in and around

Rama Vihar.

“During the search, the team discovered the girl floating in a waterlogged portion close to her residence,” the officer said.

She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the area had been waterlogged, and the girl is suspected to have accidentally slipped into the accumulated water while playing outside her home. The body was preserved in a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The officer said family members initially refused to allow an autopsy but later consented.

Further investigation and necessary proceedings are underway, police said.

Father of the girl, Manoj, shared the painful ordeal his family went through on the day of Bhai Dooj.

“It was around 6 pm when my younger daughter was playing outside our home,” he said, his voice heavy with grief.

“My elder daughter returned and told me that her sister was missing. At first, I thought she might have gone to our maternal grandmother’s house nearby, so I asked her to check there. But after about 15 minutes, she came back, and still, my younger daughter was nowhere to be found.” He said, “We were frantic. We immediately approached the police and lodged a missing person report. The teams arrived promptly, and we began searching every nook and corner of our locality.

“We checked the lanes, the parks, and every corner where a child could hide. But

despite all our efforts, there was no trace of her.”

Manoj recalled the moment they discovered a clue when the police found her slippers in a waterlogged plot nearby. He said it was shocking to see that water had accumulated to a depth of five to six feet.

“My heart sank. When they recovered her from that spot, we rushed her to two different hospitals, desperately hoping for a miracle. But tragically, she was declared dead,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.