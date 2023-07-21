Girl dies after being caught in kite string

New Delhi: In a heart-wrenching incident, a seven-year-old girl died in a freak accident while riding pillion on a motorcycle with her father.



The incident occurred in Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar and has left the community in shock and grief.

According to the received PCR call at about 7.30 pm on Wednesday the girl, identified as the daughter of Sandeep, was enjoying a ride on the motorcycle along with her family. Tragically, she was seated in the front, followed by her father, 13-year-old sister, and mother, DCP Outer Harendra Kumar Singh said.

During the ride, an untoward event took place when a kite thread got entangled with the motorcycle, causing a sudden and fatal mishap. The girl was caught in the kite string while the motorcycle was in motion, leading to critical injuries.

Immediately after the accident, the family rushed the girl to Sri Balaji Action Hospital. Despite the prompt medical attention, the young girl succumbed to her injuries, leaving her family devastated.

The local authorities were informed, and the police promptly reached the scene. A case has been registered under Sections 304A and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reflecting the unintentional nature of the incident.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.