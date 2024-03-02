Girl attacked by pit bull in Gzb

: A 10-year old girl was allegedly attacked by a pit bull dog in Shalimar garden area of Ghaziabad when she was going to her friend’s home. Cops said that the girl was attacked in her face and she is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to police, the girl has been identified as Aaliya. The dog caught her mouth in its jaws and kept scratching for several minutes. “Hearing the screams, an old man somehow saved the girl. She has sustained injuries to her face.

She is admitted to hospital and under treatment,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that the family members lodged a complaint against the pit bull owner at the DLF police post. “The dog owner has accepted to bear the expenses of the girl’s treatment,” the officer added.