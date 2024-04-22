Girl, 10, among 5 dead after wall collapse in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A 10-year-old girl, one of the many injured in a wall collapse incident here, has died, police disclosed on Sunday. Her death brings the total number of deceased from the incident to five.

Dalip Kumar, also known as Deepa Pradhan, remains under treatment at Artemis Hospital but is reported to be in a stable condition. The wall collapse occurred on Saturday at around 6.20 pm in Street No. 8 of Arjun Nagar Colony, where a wall from Rambagh cremation ground fell onto locals sitting nearby. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras mounted in the street.

Previously, four other people died in the incident: Devi Dayal, also known as Pappu (70), Krishan (52), Manoj Gaba (54), all residents of Arjun Nagar Colony, and Khushboo, an 11-year-old resident of Veer Nagar. The fifth victim was identified as Tanya.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered against the management of the cremation ground improvement committee, including its president Paramjit Singh Oberoi and members Subhash Kharbanda and KK Jhamb.

The charges include sections 337 (endangering life or personal safety), 304A (death due to negligence), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) filed at New Colony Police Station on Saturday night, police officials stated.

According to the complaint, filed by Dalip Kumar alias Deepa Pradhan, the wall had been tilting for a long time.

“We were sitting just near the wall and it suddenly collapsed. Six people, including me and two girls, were buried under the wall and some motorcycles were also damaged,” Pradhan said in the complaint.

He alleged that his brother Anil had intimated the committee and even shared the

pictures of the tilting wall, but the committee did not take action. According to CCTV footage, the entire 20 X 15 feet wall collapsed burying six people who were sitting on chair by it. Several people ran to the spot to bring the trapped to safety.“A probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO, New Colony Police Station.