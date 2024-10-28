Gig workers union announces Diwali ‘digital strike,’ demand fair wages, rights

NEW DELHI: India’s first women-led union for gig workers, the Gig & Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), has announced a “Digital Strike” on October 31, coinciding with Diwali. The union, representing workers across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, is asking all gig workers to turn off their phones for the day, demanding the basic rights and protections often missing in their industry.

According to GIPSWU leaders, gig workers continue to operate without essential protections, such as fair wages, basic safety measures, and effective complaint systems. “While others are celebrating Diwali with lights and joy, we’re protesting to shed light on our struggles,” said Seema Singh, a GIPSWU leader based in Delhi. Singh noted that over 500 women gig workers in Delhi alone are part of the union. “We’re asking for recognition as employees, fair pay, and a safe environment – basic rights that every worker deserves.”

The union is presenting a set of clear demands directed at both platform companies and the government. For platform companies, GIPSWU seeks official employee status for gig workers instead of independent contractor labels, statutory minimum wages, the right to form worker associations, and structured grievance redressal mechanisms.

Additionally, GIPSWU is urging both central and state governments to legislate protections for gig workers, including access to social security schemes like the Employees’ Provident Fund, health insurance, and pension benefits.

They are also calling for the extension of the Maternity Benefits Act to offer support to women gig workers, a group facing unique challenges in this sector.

Singh emphasised that choosing Diwali for the strike has symbolic significance, as it’s an opportunity to “make our voices heard” by highlighting the gap between the booming demand for gig services and the lack of rights and protections for those providing them. “We’re turning off our devices to make our voices heard, using the festival of lights to shine a spotlight on our demands.”