Gifts Expo 2024: A Grand Showcase at Pragati Maidan

NEW DELHI: The Gifts World Expo made a grand comeback with its 25th edition in 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The event, from July 25 to July 27, fulfilled its promises of providing a great experience and a larger variety of offerings. This year's edition of the Expo featured more than 600 exhibitors showcasing over 30,000 products from over 3500 brands, spread across four expansive halls. The Expo was divided into 12 different segments, including customised gifts and promotional products, beauty, health, and wellness gifts, gourmet hampers, electronic gadgets, home appliances, and more.

Organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the Gifts World Expo 2024 was India's biggest and only business platform, encompassing every genre of gifting, attracting professionals from all industries, and supported by the industry's renowned associations. The exhibition did a great job of representing Indian arts and artisanal wealth, not only through the products and exhibitors inside but also by welcoming visitors with classical and Western performers at the gate.

A new addition to the expo this year was the focus on sustainability and a push for startups. Sustainability, as a concept, occupied an entire segment of the exhibition, with multiple stalls showcasing the benefits and ways of sustainability. Another segment was dedicated to startups, showcasing the knowledge and ideas that will shape the future of India. Additionally, the Expo introduced a three-day conference on current working, future machinery, and rising trends in business worldwide. This conference, named Gift Talks, featured multiple entrepreneurs imparting their knowledge and experience.