Gifted elephant, Delhi temple awaits final nod to bring it from Assam

New Delhi: A temple in south Delhi known for its animal care initiatives is gearing up to bring an elephant gifted by an Assam resident, which will join over two-dozen horses and hundreds of cats and dogs sheltered at a facility spread across 1.5-acre of land in the Sainik Farms area.

The 40-year-old female elephant has been gifted to the Maa Baglamukhi temple located on the top floor of a four-storey residential building in Greater Kailash-II by a devotee from Assam named Siba Nath Doley, Shiv Kumar ‘Guruji’, officiating priest of the shrine, said.

“The temple is dedicated to animal care, a mission deeply rooted in our religious and spiritual traditions” Shiv Kumar told news agency.

When she reaches Delhi, the elephant named ‘Ranjita’ will be kept in the Sainik Farms facility along with other animals, a temple representative said. The temple is now awaiting final approval for moving in the elephant as all formalities at its end have been completed.

“We have obtained all necessary permissions and made arrangements for sheltering the elephant after it reaches Delhi. A site inspection has also been conducted by the forest officials,” he added.

“A transfer request has been forwarded by a high-powered committee on elephant welfare to the Assam chief wildlife warden,” a senior forest official said.

Formed by the Supreme Court in 2023, the committee oversees the rehabilitation of captive elephants across India.

In April this year, Doley sought permission from the forest department in Assam to gift the elephant to the temple expecting that she will be well taken care of in Delhi.

The temple employees already take care of 300 cats, 28 horses, more than 200 dogs, and a camel at the Sainik Farms facility, Shiv Kumar said.

“Our temple has long been committed to the service of animals, especially the older ones. We have ensured all necessary facilities for them such as food, sanitation and veterinary care,” he added.