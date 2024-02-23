GIA Police launches ‘Always Caring’ soft skill training program

IGI Airport Police has launched the ‘Always Caring’ soft skill training program in collaboration with IndiGo Airlines as part of the ongoing Delhi Police Week celebrations. The two-day program aims to enhance the interpersonal skills and customer service capabilities of police officers stationed at the airport, benefiting around 75 upper subordinates, DCP IGI Airport Usha Rangnani said.

The training covers effective communication, conflict resolution, empathy, and customer service best practices. Given the diverse airport environment, soft skills play a vital role in building rapport and fostering positive interactions with travelers, staff, and airline crew. Additionally, these skills are crucial in addressing emerging challenges such as cybercrime and terrorism, Rangnani mentioned.

The program is a collaborative effort to ensure passenger safety and enhance the overall airport experience, reflecting the commitment of both organizations to professionalism and service excellence. The IGI Airport Police plans to extend the training to cover more than 400 officers in the future, reaffirming its dedication to continuous improvement and public service, Rangnani added.