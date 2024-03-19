Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport will soon have flights to Jalandhar from Mar 31

Ghaziabad: The regional airline Star Air will expand its network of flights operating from Hindon airport and introduce new flight operations between Hindon Civil terminal and Jalandhar in Punjab from March 31, said officials.



As per senior officials, Star Airlines will start flight operations from Bangalore to Jalandhar and the flight will have two halts, at Nanded in Maharashtra and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad.

The flight is likely to have 76 seats of which 64 seats will be economic class and 12 will be business class.

Sandeep Suresh, Director, marketing and communications, Star Air said that the bookings for the new routes have been started and flights will soon start from March 31.

“The flight between Bangalore and Jalandhar will operate taking halts at Nanded and Hindon airport. People can board the flight from Ghaziabad to Jalandhar” said Suresh.

From Bangalore the flight will start at 7:15 am and will reach Nanded around 8:35 am. After taking a halt of 25 minutes, it will again fly to Ghaziabad and will reach around 11 am. From there, the journey will resume after a halt of 25 minutes and reach Adampur airport in Jalandhar at 12:25 pm.

The flight will return from Jalandhar at around 12:50 pm which will reach Ghaziabad’s Hindon airport at around 1:50 pm, 4:15 pm at Nanded, and finally Bangalore at around 6:05 pm.

The flights shall operate on all seven days of the week.

The Star Airlines has also fixed charges for the routes. From Hindon airport to Jalandhar, economic class tickets are available for around Rs 1,800 while business class ticket is around Rs 5,500.