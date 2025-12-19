Ghaziabad: Woman killed by tenants while collecting rent

Ghaziabad: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 48-year-old woman stuffed inside a red suitcase from an apartment in a housing society in Raj Nagar Extension. Officials said she was allegedly murdered by her tenants when she went to their flat to collect rent pending for several months.

The deceased was identified as Deepshikha Sharma (48). Police said she was killed inside a flat at Aura Chimera Society by her tenants, Ajay Gupta and his wife, Aakriti Gupta.

Sharma lived with her family in one apartment in the same society and had rented out another flat to the accused couple, who had reportedly not paid rent for the past five to six months. On Wednesday evening, she went to their flat to demand the dues but did not return home.

When she remained untraceable late into the night, her family grew concerned. A domestic help later visited the tenants’ flat and found the situation suspicious. CCTV footage from the society showed Sharma entering the flat but not exiting it.

Her family alerted the police around 11.15 pm, following which a team from Nandgram police station reached the spot. During a search of the flat, Sharma’s body was found stuffed inside a red suitcase concealed under the bed.

ACP (Nandgram) Upasana Pandey said preliminary investigation indicated a rent-related dispute. “Initial findings suggest she was strangled to death. CCTV footage and other evidence have been collected, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” she said.