Ghaziabad woman disguised as doc nabbed for AIIMS Hostel burglaries

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a lady posing as a doctor for the theft of jewellery and cash from the AIIMS Girls Hostel.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

The accuser lady has been identified as a 43-year-old resident of Brij Vihar, Ghaziabad.

According to the police, the woman, who used a doctor’s coat as a disguise to gain entry and evade suspicion, was caught with stolen jewellery, foreign and Indian currency, and a scooty used in the crime.

The case was registered under an e-FIR Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at the Hauz Khas Police Station. The breakthrough came after a complaint was lodged by a doctor on March 27, reporting that gold jewellery and a significant amount of cash had been stolen from his room in the hostel at AIIMS.

According to the complaint, the stolen items included two gold chains, one gold bracelet, one pair of gold earrings, one gold ring, Rs 20,000 in Indian currency, and 700 Malaysian Ringgit.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by ACP Rajendra Prasad and SHO Hauz Khas was formed under the overall supervision of

ACP/Hauz Khas.

The team included SI Deependra (I/C PP AIIMS), SI Bishan, ASI Ramesh, HC Mukesh, and W/Ct. Deeksha. The investigators began with a thorough review of more than 100 CCTV cameras across the AIIMS campus.

In the footage, a woman wearing a doctor’s white coat was seen wandering the hostel corridors at odd hours and attempting to open various doors.

Tracking her movements across multiple CCTV cameras, the suspect was identified riding a scooty within the AIIMS premises. To gather further information, police personnel were deployed in plain clothes across the campus.

Ownership details of the scooty were obtained, leading the investigation team to Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where the suspect was located and apprehended.

Upon questioning, she revealed the location of the stolen goods, which were subsequently recovered.

The items included two gold chains, a gold ring, a pair of gold earrings, a gold bracelet, Rs 4,500 in cash, 522 Malaysian Ringgit, and the scooty used in the thefts.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to having a fascination with expensive jewellery and revealed that she had committed similar thefts before.

The accused, a former lab assistant with a medical background, wore a doctor’s coat to avoid suspicion and stole from unlocked hostel rooms at AIIMS. She fled on a scooty.