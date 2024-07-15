Ghaziabad: Two killed and one injured as pickup van hits bike

Ghaziabad: Two persons were killed and one injured on Sunday when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a pickup van in the Vasundhara area here, police said. Three persons — Irshad, Shaukat and Sehwan — suffered severe injuries in the accident, they said.



Shaukat died on the way to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, while Irshad died during treatment, they added.

The victims were going from the city towards the Kanawani police outpost when a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite side hit the bike.

Sehwan is undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be stable.

The police have seized the van and nabbed the driver, who has been identified as Saidul, Additional Commissioner Police (ACP), Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh said.

All the three victims were in their early 30s, he added.