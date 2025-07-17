Ghaziabad shuts schools from July 17 to 23 for Kanwar Yatra, Shivratri

Ghaziabad: Due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and forthcoming Shivratri festival on July 23, Ghaziabad’s District administration has issued directives for all educational institutions to remain closed from July 17 to July 23, 2025. This action aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual religious pilgrimage, avoid inconvenience to students and staff, and manage traffic flow during the yatra.

District Magistrate, Deepak Kumar Meena, said, “All schools and colleges in the district will remain closed from July 17 to July 23, 2025. Strict action will be taken against any institution found open during this period.”

Educational establishments near Meerut Road commenced their closure from July 16, as this region experiences heavy Kanwar movement. These institutions have initiated online learning sessions and communicated necessary login credentials to parents. The closure period coincides with Shivratri on July 23, when kanwariyas are expected to arrive in large numbers across western Uttar Pradesh—including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad—leading to substantial foot traffic and enhanced security measures. Taking similar precautions, authorities in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar have also announced school closures.

The closure mandate encompasses all educational establishments, including government and private schools, CBSE, ICSE, Sanskrit board institutions, and madrasas. All academic centres must comply with these instructions during the specified period, the order states.