Ghaziabad: PM Modi to inaugurate RapidX on October 20

Ghaziabad: The 17-kilometers stretch of RapidX Rail, a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between New Delhi and Meerut will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ghaziabad on October 20, confirmed officials.



The security in the area will be beefed up ahead of the PM’s visit and by Wednesday night, a paramilitary National Security Guard (NSG) squad will take over the area to supervise the security preparations for the event.

As per officials, The security will be headed over by SPG which will include commandos and paramilitary and police. Every person will be checked by installing 30 Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) at the meeting place.

“Nearly Five thousand security personnel will be deployed on the route for the PM’s program. The first circle around the Prime Minister is of SPG. After this there will be a cordon of NSG and then police and PAC personnel. Police personnels from nearby Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hapur district will be roped in to oversee security arrangements. Apart from this, sniffer dog squads, anti mines, anti sabotage, jammers along with ATS, STF and IB officers will also be present,” said a senior officer of Ghaziabad Police.