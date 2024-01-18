Ghaziabad: Mutilated human body parts scattered on national highway

Mutilated human body parts were scattered with fast moving vehicles running over them on NH9 in the Wave City area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Police on Wednesday said that they are yet to identify the victim whose samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory.

Saloni Agarwal, ACP, said that police were informed by a commuter who spotted blood and body parts scattered on the road.

“When police reached the spot we saw cloth pieces, some blood and severely mutilated body parts. We are yet to identify the body and are scanning CCTV cameras installed on the road,” she said.

Police said that prima facie it appears that the victim was hit by an unidentified vehicle in dense fog and the fast moving vehicles didn’t notice due to low visibility and kept running over the body, crushing it repeatedly.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have submitted a written complaint to police based on which an FIR under IPC Sections 279 (punishment for rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) has been registered.

Delhi-NCR region witnessed the worst fog of the season on Tuesday morning with visibility getting reduced to as low as zero meters in wee hours. Several flights were cancelled while the trains were delayed. As per the India Meteorological Department

(IMD), similar weather conditions may continue in the coming days as well.