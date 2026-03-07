Ghaziabad most-polluted city in India during ‘25-26 winters

New delhi: Ghaziabad was the most-polluted city in India during the winter season in 2025-26, followed by Noida and Delhi, according to an air-quality analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).



At least 204 out of 238 Indian cities with sufficient monitoring data recorded average winter PM2.5 concentrations above India’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), up from last year’s 173 cities, the CREA analysis said. The analysis was based on Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations

(CAAQMS) data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) from October 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

“Ghaziabad ranked as the most polluted city in India during winter 2025-26, recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 172 μg/m3. Noida ranked the second most polluted city, with an average concentration of 166 μg/m3. Delhi ranked third, recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 163 μg/m3.

“During the winter 2025-26 period, Delhi experienced 18 ‘severe’ days, 87 ‘very poor’ days, 24 ‘poor’ days, 15 ‘moderate’ days, six ‘satisfactory’ days, and only one ‘good’ day,” the CREA analysis said.

Greater Noida, Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, Charkhi Dadri and Baghpat completed the list of the 10 most polluted cities, with Greater Noida ranking fourth and Baghpat 10th. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana accounted for four cities each among the top 10 most-polluted cities, along with one city each from Delhi and Rajasthan.

At the state level, Haryana recorded the highest number of cities where all monitored locations exceeded the PM2.5 NAAQS, with 24 cities breaching the standard. Andhra Pradesh (nine cities), Punjab (eight), West Bengal (seven) and Gujarat (six) also recorded exceedances across all monitored cities.

Rajasthan (33 of 34 cities), Maharashtra (30 of 31 cities), Bihar (23 of 24 cities), Uttar Pradesh (17 of 20 cities), Odisha (13 of 14 cities) and Madhya Pradesh (11 of 13 cities) also recorded high proportions of cities exceeding the national standard. Chamarajanagar in Karnataka was the cleanest city in India during the winter of 2025-26, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 19 μg/m3. The 10 cleanest cities included eight from Karnataka and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.

“The comparison between the last two winters shows that widespread non-compliance continues, with more cities breaching the national standard in winter 2025-26 than in the previous winter.

Winter 2025–26 data showed most Indian cities exceeded national PM2.5 limits, with all surpassing WHO guidelines. Experts urged nationwide reduction targets and stronger control of gaseous pollutants contributing to secondary particulate pollution.