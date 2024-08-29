GHAZIABAD: Medical student ingests poison, critical

Ghaziabad: A female medical student in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar area allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. It is alleged that she was in a family dispute and a policeman was calling her repeatedly to the police station, following which she went into depression and took the extreme step.

According to police, the woman, in her mid-20s, a resident of Modinagar, is having a dispute with her in-laws. Recently, the in-laws gave an application against her at the Modinagar police station, after which police called both sides to the police station. Cops said that they reached a compromise, after which they went to their home.

The woman’s mother said that despite this, a constable of the police station was continuously calling her daughter and asking her to come to the station again in this matter. “Due to this, she went into depression and on Tuesday, she tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance,” her mother said.

When her condition worsened, the BDS student’s family rushed her to a local hospital where she is receiving treatment. Her mother has accused a policeman of harassment through repeated calls. However, the police deny the allegations, stating they are baseless. Assistant Police Commissioner Gyanprakash Rai explained that the woman’s family dispute has been resolved and assured a thorough investigation.