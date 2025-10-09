Ghaziabad: Man shot dead by 3 men, investigation underway

Ghaziabad: A 34-year-old man was shot dead by three men who forced a pistol into his mouth and pulled the trigger. The incident occurred on Tuesday night near Sikrod railway crossing in the Mayur Vihar area, under the jurisdiction of Masuri Police Station, Ghaziabad.

The victim, identified as Mohd Asif, lived in Bara Bazaar, Dasna, and worked at construction sites, tying iron rods for building slabs. Around 8 p.m., he was returning home on his scooter when three men intercepted him. An argument ensued, and in a sudden act of violence, two of the men grabbed Asif while the third shoved a pistol into his mouth and fired. The bullet passed through his head, causing him to collapse. The assailants then fired two more shots — one hitting his temple and another near his mouth — before fleeing on foot, firing in the air to scare onlookers away.

Hearing the gunshots, locals rushed to the scene and informed the police. Asif was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was subsequently sent for postmortem examination.

The news left his family devastated. Asif’s younger brother, Anwar, filed a complaint alleging that Asif’s second wife, Juhi, was behind a conspiracy to kill him. The family stated that Asif had married twice — his first wife, Arshi, lives in Dasna, while he had a love marriage with Juhi, with whom he lived in a rented house in Rafikabad under Wave City Police Station.

Police investigations revealed that Asif had a criminal background and was involved in drug trafficking. He had been jailed several times and was released just seven months ago.

ACP Lippi Nagaich confirmed that five criminal cases were registered against Asif across different police stations. DCP Rural Surendranath Tiwari stated that two bullet injuries had been found so far, and the postmortem report would confirm the exact number. Two police teams have been deployed to trace the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing to verify the

family’s allegations.