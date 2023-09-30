Ghaziabad man ends life, leaves chilling video behind

Ghaziabad: A man in his mid 30s allegedly died by suicide after getting harassed by his in-laws in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad.



According to police, the deceased, identified as Jogendra, a resident of Harsav village in Kavi Nagar area.

His father Jaiprakash informed police that in 2019, Jogendra was married to Anju, a resident of Ahmedgarh area in Bulandshahr. However, the couple used to fight over petty issues while Jogendra’s in-laws always used to harass him for money, Jaiprakash said in his complaint.

On September 21, there was a fight between them and Anju went to her maternal house leaving two kids behind. Her brother Manish came to take her and he abused Jogendra.

Before taking the extreme step, Jogendra recorded a 1 minute 45 seconds video in which he addressed his wife Anju and said, “Anju, this message is for you, love you. Today you will see my face for the last time, there is no problem. It’s okay, your children are fine. Your sister had said that she will get you married again, so now you will get married again. Take care of yourself and forgive me if I have done anything wrong, bye, Tata”.

The video is widely circulated on social media. Following the complaint given by victim’s father, police have registered an FIR against Anju, his brother, sister and parents under sections of abetment of suicide at Kavi Nagar police station.

“On the basis of complaint received and evidence, an FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered against Anju, Manish and three other family members. Investigations are underway and actions are being taken up in the case,” said Abhishek Shrivastava, ACP, KaviNagar.