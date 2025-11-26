Ghaziabad: Man dies after falling from 14th floor; cops investigate

Ghaziabad: A man allegedly died under mysterious circumstances on Monday night in Officer City–1 Society located in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Rohit Batra, who worked as a branch manager at the Bank of India’s Hapur branch. Rohit fell from the 14th floor of the society at around 8 p.m. Hearing the loud sound of the fall, security personnel rushed to the site and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said that initial inquiries suggest the possibility of suicide linked to a family dispute. “Preliminary investigation indicates that family stress may have been a factor,” said ACP Upasana Pandey.

“Action has been initiated based on the family’s complaint. The post-mortem procedures have been completed. The investigation is progressing with all possible angles under consideration. The technical team is also reviewing CCTV footage from the society to determine how Rohit reached the 14th floor and who was nearby at that time. Police are examining every potential aspect, including suicide, accident or any other cause,” the ACP added.

Originally a resident of Bulandshahr, Rohit owned a flat on the 7th floor of Officer City–1. On Monday night, he reportedly went to the top floor of the building before falling from there.