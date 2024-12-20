Ghaziabad couple found dead, business losses revealed: Cops

Ghaziabad: Three persons including a married couple died by suicide in Ghaziabad prompting police to launch investigation, said cops on Thursday.

In Shalimar garden area, a couple was found hanging inside apartment. A suicide note is recovered which revealed debt and harassment by landlord.

The incident came to light on the night of December 17. The deceased Pankaj Gupta (51) and his wife Reena (48) were found hanging from the ceiling fans of separate rooms of their third-floor flat.

DCP (trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said that Gupta was under a lot of debt due to losses in his business, he was operating a club in Delhi. Prior to this business venture, he was operating a multi-level marketing business but suffered major financial setbacks.

“The suicide note suggest that there was debt of nearly Rs 50 lakh on Gupta which he had to pay. He suffered losses in business” said Patil. Police said that two persons were arrested in connection with the couple’s suicide identified as Dhairya Negi and Shyam Kumar.

According to a senior police officer, Pankaj along with three partners opened a club in Rajnagar Extension area in October 2021. Gupta had a 50 percent stake and the remaining 50 percent was owned by Rajat Tomar, Vinay, Dhairya and Shyam Kumar.

“During police interrogation, Dhairya told that the rent of the club was four lakh rupees per month, the club was closed in just 2 months. But he had to pay a rent of Rs 48 lakh till 2023. Both of them used to demand this money from Pankaj Gupta repeatedly,” a senior cop said.

“Along with this, investigation has revealed that Pankaj Gupta used to work in a multi-marketing scheme which was also shut down and Pankaj had suffered a loss of lakhs of rupees in that scheme too,” the cop added

The couple is survived by a 12-year-old child who is mentally unstable.

In another incident, a young man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. Before dying, he recorded a video blaming his girlfriend and her family for his death.

The deceased Karan Chaudhary, a resident of Madhuban Bapudham area, died by jumping in front of a train on the night of December 16. In the video he said, “I had been in a relationship with a woman from Uttarakhand for the past 6 years but suddenly she started behaving differently. I came to know about her relationship with a man from her distant relatives. She cheated on me. Her family is threatening me.”

ACP Kavi Nagar Abhishek Srivastava said- A complaint has been received in this case from Karan’s brother Deepak. “An FIR has been registered against the person whose name has been taken in the video. Investigation is underway and arrests will be made soon,” the ACP said