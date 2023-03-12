Ghaziabad: Body of 4-yr-old missing girl found in bushes 3 km away from home

Ghaziabad: A four-year-old girl was found dead from the bushes, around 3 km away from her home in Panchsheel Colony under the jurisdiction of Tila Mor police station in Ghaziabad on Sunday morning.



Cops said that the girl was missing from the area since Saturday evening when she had gone out to play with her siblings.

According to police, the deceased used to live with a distant relative as her father died in January 2022 due to excessive drinking of alcohol. Her mother had gone mentally ill after she lost her husband.

Police suspected that the girl was murdered somewhere else and accused dumped her body in the vicinity.

“While several injury marks were found by the police on the deceased’s body, the actual reason for death is not clear. The body has been sent for postmortem. Police is yet to confirm the chance of rape with the deceased,” said Bhaskar Verma, ACP-Sahibabad.

Detailing over the incident, the ACP further informed that the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon. “The girl was returning home from tuitions when they went into a slum to play and they have some friends there. The girl went missing and her siblings kept looking for her but couldn’t find. They informed police and a team began looking for the girl,” the ACP said while adding that the girl was found lying dead in bushes later in night.

Diksha Sharma, DCP (Trans-Hindon) said that they have found injury marks on the deceased’s face and under the eye. “As of now, we are not clear how she has died. Police teams have been formed and the body has been sent for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered against unknown person under the section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC. Investigations are underway and appropriate actions will be taken,” the DCP said