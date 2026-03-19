Ghaziabad: Astrologer jumps from 13th floor; mother’s decomposed body found at home

Ghaziabad: A 42-year-old astrologer died by suicide after jumping from the 13th floor of a high-rise in Mahagunpuram Society along NH-9 on Thursday afternoon. When police reached his residence, they discovered the decomposed body of his 70-year-old mother inside the flat.



The incident occurred around 1:45 pm in Vinayak Tower. Residents reported hearing a loud crash after a fibre sheet near the shaft broke. On reaching the spot, they found the man lying critically injured in a pool of blood. He was identified as Rajveer Chawla, a resident of a ground-floor flat in the same tower. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

When police went to inform his family, they found the flat door open. Inside, his mother, Satnam Kaur, was lying on a bed, covered with a blanket with only her face visible. The room emitted a foul smell, and the body appeared to be two to three days old. No visible injury marks were found.

ACP Kavinagar Suryabali Maurya said preliminary investigation suggests financial distress may have driven Chawla to take the extreme step. He reportedly ran a YouTube channel related to astrology but was struggling to earn. Police are also probing his strained personal life, as his wife and son had been living separately due to marital discord.

Police suspect the mother may have died naturally, though foul play has not been ruled out. Another angle being examined is whether a dispute led to her death before Chawla died by suicide.

No suicide note was recovered. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further clarity is expected after reports and questioning of family members.