Ghaziabad: 2 brothers arrested for killing man

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a man in Modinagar on Sunday.



Cops said that the accused were trying to evade arrest and were fleeing after the incident when police arrested them.

On Sunday, police received information about the crime around 10 am and upon reaching police found that Rakesh (42), a resident of Choona Bhatti in Nand Nagri, has been killed by two men identified as Vicky Kumar and Nitin Kumar, who lived in the victim’s neighbourhood.

“Following the incident, police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. It was found that Rakesh was killed by slitting his throat with

a sharp knife. Two suspects were identified by

police who were absconding when their house was raided by police,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural), Ghaziabad.

Police informed that both were arrested from Seekri Cut in Modinagar area when they were trying to flee.