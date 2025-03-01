Ghaziabad: 16-year-old boy apprehended for raping 5-year-old girl in a field in Modinagar

Ghaziabad: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 16-year-old boy in a field in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad, said police on Friday adding that the accused has been arrested. A person from the village said that his 5-year-old daughter was playing near the house on Thursday evening when a 16-year-old boy from the village allegedly kidnapped the girl in a rickshaw on the pretext of giving her a toffee, took her to a sugarcane field, and raped her. When the girl did not return home for a long time, the family started searching for her.

After two hours, the crying girl reached home in a distraught state. The family took the bleeding girl to the doctor for treatment. The girl described her ordeal once she regained composure.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the girl’s father lodged a report at the Bhojpur Police Station. The accused boy studies in a madrasa in the village, and the girl attends the Anganwadi centre. ACP Modinagar Gyan Prakash Rai said that based on the complaint, a rape case was filed against the 16-year-old boy, and he was taken into custody. “The victim was sent for medical examination, and her condition is stable,”

the ACP said.