Ghanian national arrested with 1,237 Grams of Amphetamine

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics cell has arrested one Ghanaian Citizen drug peddler with 1,237 grams of amphetamine drugs. The accused was identified as Bernard Mintah (45) son of Mintah resident of Accra, Ghana.

According to the police, the total quantity seized, amounting to 1,237 grams, is considered a commercial quantity under Indian law, marking a severe setback for drug peddlers in the region.

The operation was carried out by a specialized raiding team under the supervision of Head Constable Lokender, following a tip-off received on August 29.

The information about Mintah’s involvement in the supply of amphetamine was verified by Inspector Subhash Chand, in charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Dwarka.

Following an intimation under Section 42 of the NDPS Act, a raiding party led by Head Constables Lokender, Dinesh, Ajay, Amit, and Constables Lokesh and Mahipal conducted an operation in Hari Vihar, Kakrola, Dwarka. Suspect Mintah was apprehended with 74 grams of amphetamine, confirmed by a field test. An FIR was filed under Section 08/22 of the NDPS Act at Dwarka North Police Station. Mintah, who entered India illegally from Bangladesh in 2022 and resided in Uttam Nagar, led to a search where an additional 1,163 grams of amphetamine was recovered. The total 1,237 grams seized is significant, highlighting issues with foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking. The investigation continues.