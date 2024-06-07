GGSIPU wins ‘Rising Star’ award from QS

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has been honored with the ‘Rising Star’ award by QS World Rankings for showing the highest improvement among Indian institutions over the past



12 months.

The award, presented by Mr. Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President of QS, at the QS EduData Summit 2024 in Washington D.C., celebrates the university’s significant progress since debuting in the QS rankings last year at the 1401+ position.

In the QS World University Rankings 2025, the university leaped to the 1001-1200 category, the highest jump among Indian institutions.

This achievement makes it the only university of the Government of NCT of Delhi included in the QS Rankings 2025.

Vinay Kumar Saxena, Chancellor and Lt. Governor of Delhi, congratulated Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma, the faculty, staff, and students.

Prof Verma highlighted the university’s inclusion among the top 500 global institutions for citations per faculty and noted its improvement in

academic and employer reputation, now at the 601+ level.

He also shared plans to enhance the university’s global presence by engaging more international faculty and students.

Additionally, the university holds an A++ ranking by NAAC, further

underscoring its prestigious status.