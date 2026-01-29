GGSIPU plans major academic expansion

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced a major expansion plan for the 2026–27 academic session, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. The university plans to introduce around 24 new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, affiliate nine additional institutions and develop a new campus at Gyana.

Proposed courses include management, artificial intelligence, robotics, clinical psychology and specialised teacher education. GGSIPU also aims to expand medical and para-medical education, subject to approvals. Government hospitals will be affiliated to strengthen healthcare training. The university has further proposed an offshore campus in Guyana to enhance international academic collaboration.