GGSIPU hosts national conclave on AI in education

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), on Tuesday organised a national conclave titled “AI Evolution – The Maha Kumbh of AI” at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre. The event brought together policymakers, regulators, academicians and industry leaders to discuss the expanding role of artificial intelligence in education and governance.

Vice President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, the Chief Guest, said India must remain prepared to adopt emerging scientific and technological advances, noting that AI is rapidly reshaping institutions and society. Describing AI as a transformative revolution, he stressed that academic curricula must evolve with contemporary needs.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and GGSIPU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahesh Verma highlighted responsible AI integration in education, praising initiatives like large language models, digital tools, and AI-powered dashboards, and announced publications AImagineering and AI Shakti.