GGSIPU admissions for 25-26 begin today

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will begin online admissions for over 40,000 seats across undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes on February 1. Applications can be submitted via www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in. New courses include MSc in Molecular Diagnostics, BPT, and LLB (three years).

The university has increased financial aid for EWS students from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore. The BA Liberal Arts intake has risen to 80, with Psychology now included.