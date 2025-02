GURUGRAM: A woman, Neetu (22), died after a car caught fire on Pataudi-Jamalpur road while she was travelling with her husband, Pawan. The fire broke out at midnight on Saturday as they returned to their village.

Passersby rescued Pawan, but Neetu was burnt alive. The cause of the fire is unknown. Pawan is receiving treatment. A separate fire occurred in IMT Manesar, causing

no casualties.