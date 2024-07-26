Ggm: Two lifeguards arrested after 5-yr-old drowns in residential swimming pool

New Delhi: Two lifeguards have been arrested by the Gurugram Police for the tragic drowning of a 5-year-old boy in the private society’s swimming pool.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sector-10 Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Mivansh Singha (5) resident of BPTP Park Serene, Sector 37-D, Gurugram, however, the accused were identified as Durg (30) resident of Hinwani, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, and Akash (21) resident of Dekuli village, Gopalganj, Bihar.

According to the Police, Sector-10 Police Station in Gurugram received a distress call on July 24 regarding a child brought to the hospital in a dead condition.

The police team promptly reached the hospital, where Mivansh was declared dead by the doctors. The child’s body was subsequently taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. According to the written complaint provided by the child’s grandfather, the family resides in BPTP Park Serene, a residential society with multiple swimming pools of varying depths.

On the day of the incident, Mivansh’s grandmother took him to a 1.5-foot deep swimming pool in the society’s club, specifically designated for children. After some time, she left the pool area to retrieve some items from their flat, believing the environment to be safe.

Tragically, during her brief absence, Mivansh wandered into a 4-foot deep swimming pool, an area not permitted for children. By the time he was discovered and rushed to the hospital, it was too late. The doctors confirmed that Mivansh had drowned.

The grandfather’s complaint highlighted a serious lapse in supervision and safety protocols, pointing to negligence by the lifeguards, security personnel, the swimming pool operator, and the management of the residential society. The police acted swiftly, registering a case under relevant sections at Sector-10 Police Station.

The Gurugram Police arrested two lifeguards on duty during the incident. The accused were taken into custody. Both had recently started working at the society’s club, with Durg joining 10 days ago and Akash just 2 days prior to the incident.

The investigation revealed that due to their inexperience and negligence, the lifeguards failed to notice Mivansh entering the deeper pool. Their inattention resulted in the child drowning in the 4-foot-deep swimming pool.

The incident has sparked outrage among the residents and the public, demanding stricter enforcement of safety measures and better training for lifeguards and security personnel in residential societies.

The Gurugram police have assured that they are proceeding with the case as per legal protocols. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring justice for the family of the deceased child,” a police spokesperson said.