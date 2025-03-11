Ggm: Two engineers arrested for beating auto driver to death

GURUGRAM: Two engineers have been arrested for allegedly beating to death a 21-year-old auto rickshaw driver in DLF Phase 3 area after an argument, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Jaideep and Mani Shankar, they said.

On Saturday, the two men were going to Jaideep’s apartment after having dinner. When they reached their destination, they came across an auto rickshaw driver, Sonu, standing on the street with his vehicle in a drunken state, they said.

When Jaideep asked Sonu to park his auto on the side, the auto driver started hurling abuses at the engineer, they said.

A scuffle broke out, during which both accused brutally assaulted Sonu.. Due to serious head injuries, the auto driver died during treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday morning, the police said.

According to police, both the men worked at a company in Lucknow. However, Jaideep left his job in 2022 and opened a cloud kitchen after

moving to Gurugram.

Mani Shankar also left his job in Bengaluru in 2024 and came to Gurugram around 20 days ago in search of another job, they said.

The auto driver was a native of Dholi village in Bihar’s Gaya and lived as a tenant in Nathupur village, they added.

An FIR has been registered at DLF Phase 3 Police Station after Sonu’s cousin filed a complaint. Following this, the two engineers were

arrested, they said.