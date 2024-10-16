Ggm: Traffic police penalises 4,422 wrong lane drivers, collects Rs 35L

Gurugram: In a concerted effort to ensure lane discipline and reduce road accidents, Gurugram Traffic Police recently penalised 4,422 drivers for violating lane-driving rules, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 35.11 lakh during a special traffic campaign that spanned from 1 September to 14 October, aimed at curbing lane-driving violations.



The campaign was carried out under the directives of Gurugram Police Commissioner, Vikas Arora, and supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Virender Vij.

To monitor traffic and enforce lane discipline, the police utilised drones to spot violations in real time. This high-tech approach enabled them to take swift action against offenders, ensuring greater road safety and reducing traffic chaos.

The primary objective of the Gurugram Police is to streamline traffic flow, make the city’s roads safer, and decrease the risk of accidents.

Police officials pointed out that one of the major causes of road accidents is improper lane usage, including driving in the wrong lane or sudden lane changes.

These actions not only endanger the lives of drivers but also pose a significant risk to other road users. Addressing this, the special campaign sought to educate drivers while enforcing stringent penalties on violators.

Apart from enforcement, Gurugram Police have been actively working on spreading awareness regarding traffic rules. The department has consistently conducted educational programs for truck drivers, company employees, bus drivers, and other road users.

These programs focus on the importance of lane driving, adherence to speed limits, and other critical road safety measures. During these sessions, the police emphasise the need for following road markings and lane divisions, which are essential for maintaining a smooth traffic flow.

Despite visible road markings, some drivers continue to flout the rules, prompting the need for repeated enforcement campaigns.

With the successful implementation of this campaign, Gurugram has already witnessed a reduction in road accidents caused by lane violations.

The traffic police have assured that such campaigns will continue in the future.