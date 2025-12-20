Ggm Traffic Police fit reflective tape on 7,000 vehicles amid fog

NEW DELHI: In a major road safety initiative aimed at reducing accidents during the winter fog season, the Gurugram Traffic Police have fitted reflective tape on nearly 7,000 vehicles across the city. The special drive was launched under the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurugram, Rajesh Mohan, to address the risks posed by dense fog and poor visibility.

According to the police, the campaign focuses on improving the visibility of vehicles that are particularly vulnerable during night-time and low-visibility conditions. Reflective tape has been installed on bicycles, cycle-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, tractor-trolleys, trucks, school buses and other slow-moving vehicles.

Officials said such vehicles are often difficult for motorists to detect in foggy conditions, increasing the risk of collisions, especially on busy arterial roads and highways passing through the city.

In addition to vehicles, the traffic police have also enhanced the visibility of road infrastructure by placing reflective tape on barricades, cement barriers and dividers at various locations. These measures are intended to provide early visual warnings to drivers, enabling them to slow down or change lanes safely during poor visibility and thereby avoid accidents.

The drive was carried out at several prominent locations across Gurugram, including Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna, MG Road, Setti Chowk, Palam Vihar, Badshahpur, Bilaspur Chowk, Golf Course Road, Rajiv Chowk, Kushal Chowk and Bristol Chowk, among others.

Officials said traffic teams were deployed at multiple points to ensure wide coverage and effective implementation of the initiative.

Alongside enforcement measures, the Gurugram Traffic Police also conducted an awareness campaign to educate road users about safe driving practices during foggy and misty conditions.

Motorists were advised to ensure headlights, indicators and other essential vehicle equipment were in proper working order, maintain controlled speeds, keep adequate distance from other vehicles and use indicators well in advance. Drivers were also cautioned against playing loud music, which can reduce alertness, and were instructed to move broken-down vehicles off the main carriageway to safer locations. Traffic police officials said the initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing public safety during the winter months, adding that similar safety and awareness programmes will continue in the coming weeks as part of sustained efforts to reduce road accidents.