GGM: Traffic police fines over 24K motorists, collects Rs 2.47 cr

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Traffic Police issued fines to more than 24,000 motorists in a month-long crackdown on traffic rule violations, particularly targeting helmetless riders and dangerous driving and collected Rs 2.47 crore.

The special campaign, conducted from 1 September to 30 September, resulted in a total of 24,075 fines. Of these violations, 23,687 were for riding without helmets, contributing Rs 2.27 crore in fines. In addition, 388 motorists were penalized for dangerous driving, adding Rs 20.10 lakh to the total fine collection.

Gurugram Traffic Police emphasized that this enforcement drive is part of a broader strategy to ensure road safety and reduce accidents across the city. The primary aim of the campaign was to enhance road safety in Gurugram by addressing some of the most common and dangerous traffic violations.

Helmetless riding has long been a concern, given its direct link to severe injuries in road accidents. Similarly, dangerous driving, which includes rash and negligent driving, poses significant risks to public safety.

“The Gurugram Police are committed to making the city’s roads safer and reducing the number of road accidents. This campaign is a step towards ensuring that citizens adhere to traffic regulations, especially in areas where violations can have fatal consequences,” a police spokesperson said.

In September 2024, Gurugram Traffic Police organised 82 awareness programmes, reaching about 13,860 people to promote road safety. These initiatives focused on the importance of traffic rules, such as wearing helmets, following lane discipline, and avoiding reckless behavior. Conducted in schools, colleges, and public venues, the programmes included pamphlet distribution and interactive sessions aimed at educating younger drivers. Officials urged the public to prioritise road safety.