Ggm: Techie, friend held for drunk driving, abusing police

GURUGRAM: A 24-year-old software engineer and his 25-year-old designer friend were arrested in Gurugram for alleged drunk driving and misbehaviour with police, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Saturday near Hongkong Bazaar, Sector 56, when police stopped their

speeding car.

The pair, identified as Aryan Dua of Anand Vihar and Vatsla of CR Park, allegedly refused to show documents, abused officers, and

shoved them.

Both had consumed alcohol. An FIR was lodged at Sector 56 police station and questioning is underway.