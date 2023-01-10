Ggm: STF arrests 20th accused in multi-crore heist

Gurugram: The Haryana Police Special Task Force arrested one more accused person in connection with the multi-crore heist here, police said on Monday.



It was the 20th arrest in the case, they said. The accused has been identified as Vikrant Sangwan, a resident of Janta colony in Rohtak. He was nabbed on January 3 and is currently on police remand, a police officer said.

“He was arrested for his alleged involvement in shifting the stolen money. R 15 lakh, two SUVs — a Jaguar Land Rover and a Fortuner — were recovered from his possession,” said Javeer Rathee, Deputy Superintendent of Police of STF, Gurugram.

The accused revealed that he got a share of Rs 1 crore of the heist and invested most of the money in gold trade. He also purchased a Jaguar Land Rover, Rathee said.

Sangwan disclosed more names involved in the crime and we are verifying it, he said.

After six days of police remand, the accused will be produced in a city court on Tuesday, the police officer said.

On August 21, 2021, a theft was reported to police by an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd at its office in Gurgaon One society, Sector 84. The complainant had not mentioned the stolen amount in his complaint. Later in a supplementary statement, the complainant claimed it a theft of Rs 50 lakh but the STF probe found that it was a heist of over Rs 30 crore, according to the police.