Ggm road rage: 3 Delhi residents nabbed for murder of bus driver

NEW DELHI: Three individuals were arrested by the Gurugram Police for the murder of a 37-year-old bus driver over a vehicular collision.



The police alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sadar Police Station, Gurugram.

The deceased was identified as Din Dayal alias Dinu (37) resident of Delhi, and the accused were identified as Vicky (35), Sagar (23), and Lalit (34), all the accused were residents of Rajokri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the murder, which occurred on Saturday, was a result of a road rage incident near JMD Megapolis, Sector-48.

The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday. The car (Swift) used in the incident was also recovered from their possession, shedding light on the previously blind murder case.

On the night of Saturday, a distressing report was received at Sadar Police Station, Gurugram, regarding the death of Dinu.

He succumbed to injuries sustained during a fight. The police team promptly reached the hospital and arranged for his body to be placed in the morgue for post-mortem examination.

The following day, on Sunday, Dinu’s brother lodged a formal complaint, explaining the sequence of events leading to his brother’s death. According to the complaint, Dinu, who worked as a bus driver, was involved in a vehicular collision that evening.

The owner of Dinu’s vehicle called their mother, informing her about the accident. When she tried to contact Dinu on his mobile phone, a stranger answered and revealed that Dinu was being assaulted and had been admitted to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Dinu succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The brother’s complaint led to a formal case registration at Sadar Police Station under the relevant sections.

The Gurugram Police team spearheaded the investigation. The team’s diligent efforts culminated in the arrest of Vicky, Lalit, and Sagar from Gurugram.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the incident. They revealed that they had come to Badshahpur to purchase clothes and were returning to Delhi when their vehicle collided with Dinu’s vehicle near JMD Megapolis.

The collision sparked a confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation. The accused assaulted Dinu, leading to his fatal injuries.

In addition to the arrests, the police recovered the Swift car used in the incident, providing crucial evidence in the case. The investigation is ongoing, with the police team meticulously following legal procedures to ensure justice is served.