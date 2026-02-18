GGM professional held for murdering wife on Valentine’s Day; ‘doubted her character’

GURUGRAM: A Valentine’s Day celebration turned tragic in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh after a 27-year-old HDFC Bank employee was allegedly killed in a staged robbery, leading to the arrest of her husband.



Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Jhajjar Police station late on Sunday night.

According to investigators, the victim, Mahak, who worked at HDFC Bank in Gurugram, was found with her throat slit. Her husband, Anshul Dhawan, a chartered accountant employed in Gurugram, had called the police at around 11 pm, claiming that unidentified assailants had attacked them during a robbery attempt and fatally injured his wife. However, inconsistencies in his account soon aroused suspicion.

Police said Anshul repeatedly altered his version of events and failed to provide a clear description of the alleged attackers. His inability to explain key details led to sustained questioning, during which he reportedly broke down and confessed to killing his wife.

Investigators revealed that Anshul had harboured suspicions about Mahak’s character, which frequently led to arguments between the couple. These disputes allegedly escalated into a violent confrontation on Sunday night. During the crime, he is said to have worn gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints.

Police alleged that he first strangled Mahak and then used a pair of scissors to slit her throat in an attempt to make the incident appear as a robbery. Mahak’s father, Krishna Kathuria, said he had suspected his son-in-law’s involvement from the outset.

The couple had married on September 25 last year. Anshul is a resident of Hisar, while Mahak hailed from Hansi.

What initially appeared to be a case of robbery quickly unravelled under police scrutiny, revealing what investigators described as a carefully staged attempt to mislead authorities. The accused has been taken into custody.