Ggm: Prof held for sexually assaulting female colleague

Gurugram: Police on Monday arrested a professor of the Gurugram University for allegedly sexually exploiting a female colleague.

Dhirender Kaushik, who was the dean of the university’s pharmaceutical wing, was absconding, police said, adding that he was booked on April 29 for the alleged sexual exploitation of the female assistant professor.

Police got information that Kaushik visited the university campus on Monday afternoon. A team led by Inspector Suman Sura, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Women police station at sector 51, conducted a raid but the professor had left the campus by then. He was finally arrested while he was travelling in a car, police said.

“The accused, former dean of the Gurugram University Dhirender Kaushik, was absconding but our team managed to arrest him. The accused had filed an anticipatory bail plea in a city court, which had rejected it. We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Tuesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic and crime against women) Virender Vij said.

According to the complaint submitted by the assistant professor to police, the accused repeatedly abused and molested her since January.