GGM: Police yet to identify the suspect

GURUGRAM: The man involved in the alleged sexual assault on a flight attendant who was on a ventilator in Medanta Hospital has not been identified so far, according to police even as the upscale NCR hospital said on Wednesday that it is fully cooperating with the probe and her allegations have not been

substantiated yet.

The 46-year-old woman, in her complaint, has alleged that the man carried out digital rape on her on April 6 in the hospital ICU room where two other nurses were also present, and after getting discharged on April 13, she narrated her ordeal to her husband.

The police said they are investigating all aspects and are questioning the hospital staff.

“The police team is examining the footage of the hospital’s CCTV cameras and trying to identify the accused,” a spokesperson of Gurugram police said. In a statement, the hospital said, “We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities.”

“All relevant documents, including the hospital’s CCTV camera footage of the time period in question, have been given to the Gurugram police,” Dr Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta, Medicity, Gurugram said in the statement. No allegations have been substantiated so far, he said. According to the FIR, the woman said that she was admitted to Medanta Hospital at around 10 pm on April 5 by her husband. She was kept on a ventilator in an ICU on the second floor.

“On April 6, around 9 pm, two nurses were taking care of her. They had changed her clothes and bedsheet, then she heard a man’s voice,” she said.

On ventilator semi‑conscious, she heard a man request inventory from nurses, ask her waistband size, then touched her under the sheet while staff watched. A nurse later noticed blood, dismissed it as periods. She reported the assault on April 14, leading to an FIR and ongoing

formal police probe.