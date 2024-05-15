Ggm Police nab two in lake argument death

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested two individuals responsible for the death of a 45-year-old man over an argument on swimming in the lake. A PCR call at the Dhankot Police Station alerted the police.

The deceased was identified as Indra Sahni (45), a resident of Dhanwapur, Gurugram, and the accused were identified as Sahdev Chaddha (26), a resident of Sector-4, Gurugram, and Dinesh (23), a resident of Surat Nagar, Gurugram.

According to the Police, on May 7, the Dhankot police station received a report of a body found in the canal. Locals had retrieved the body, which exhibited signs of damage by water creatures.

Initial identification was unsuccessful, prompting police to call forensic teams for further investigation.

The deceased was later identified by his brother, Anil Kumar. While Anil Kumar initially claimed his brother drowned, a post-mortem on May 9 revealed strangulation, leading police to register a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

Gurugram Police’s Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kumar and his team collected critical evidence, identifying and arresting the suspects on May 12.

Interrogations revealed that the altercation occurred on May 6 while Sahni and the accused were bathing in the canal. An argument ensued when Sahni forcibly tried to pull Chaddha, who couldn’t swim, into the water.

In retaliation, Dinesh strangled Sahni and attempted to submerge the body. Both fled using a Maruti Swift. On May 13, the suspects were presented in court and remanded for three days.

The police recovered the car and two mobile phones and the rope used in the murder. Investigations continue.