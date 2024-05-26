Ggm Police nab two for jewellery & cash theft

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police arrested Aman from Hyderabad, Telangana and Jaish from Nagpur, Maharashtra for stealing jewellery and cash worth lakhs from a house in Sector-4.



Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at Police Station Sector-9A, Gurugram.

Prompted by a complaint at Sector-9A Police Station, the investigation led by Sub-Inspector Jitendra swiftly tracked and apprehended the suspects in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

Recovered items, including 33 tolas of gold, silver jewellery, Rs 1 lakh cash, and a laptop, were returned to the complainant.

The suspects face court proceedings, while the investigation are still ongoing.