Ggm Police nab 4 over viral video of man beaten and hung upside down

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have arrested four individuals in connection with a viral video showing a man tied upside down and brutally assaulted inside an under-construction building.

The accused have been identified as Pushpendra (39), Ajit Singh (38), Krishan Kumar (19), and Amit Kumar (39), all residents of the Basai area in Gurugram.

The incident came to light on July 28 after the disturbing footage surfaced on social media, prompting police to take suo motu cognisance.

Despite no formal complaint from the victim, an FIR was registered at Sector-10 Police Station following verification of the video.

A police team swiftly located and arrested the accused from Basai Enclave the next day. All four hail from different states but currently reside in rented accommodations in Gurugram.

Preliminary probe revealed the victim, a JCB driver from Rajasthan, was assaulted over alleged wire theft on June 10–11.

The accused, security guards at a nearby site, reportedly acted in retaliation. The victim’s statement is being recorded.