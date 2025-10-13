Ggm police nab 2 men after encounter in murder case

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police’s Crime Branch arrested two criminals from Punjab following a dramatic encounter near Umripura village, Sector-62, on Saturday night, in connection with a brutal murder.

An anonymous tip-off alerted the Crime Branch about the suspects, later identified as Sumit Sharma (21) and Sukhmanjeet (19), both residents of Amritsar, Punjab.

During the exchange of fire, both men sustained bullet injuries to their legs and are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Sumit Sharma is wanted in a 2025 murder case, while Sukhmanjeet was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2022 murder case.

Initial investigations suggest the duo had been planning a major criminal act in Gurugram before being intercepted.

ASI Abhilash of Crime Branch Sector-39 said he received information that the two, armed and riding a motorcycle without a number plate, were moving along Golf Course Extension Road. The tip-off was relayed to Inspector Mohit Kumar, in charge of Sector-39, and senior officers were informed. Inspector Lalit Kumar of Sector-40 was also involved, and a raiding team was deployed with necessary safety equipment.

The suspects were spotted near Umripura Road but tried to flee when signalled to stop. One of the men fired at police, hitting ASI Abhilash’s bulletproof jacket. Their motorcycle toppled, and the duo attempted to escape on foot while continuing to fire. Police returned fire, aiming at their legs, and successfully subdued them.

Police recovered two pistols, two live cartridges, one motorcycle, and 11 empty shells from the scene, seven fired by the suspects and four by police. Forensic Science Laboratory and Scene of Crime units inspected the area.

Sumit Sharma has six previous cases in Punjab, including murder, attempt to murder, issuing death threats, and Arms Act violations. Sukhmanjeet has one registered murder case.

A case has been filed at Sector-65 Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for obstructing official duty and firing at police personnel.

Authorities said both men will be formally arrested once discharged from hospital, and further investigation is ongoing.