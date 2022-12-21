Ggm Police make 1st arrest in Chintels Paradiso case

Gurugram: The police here on Wednesday made its first arrest in connection with the Chintels Paradiso building collapse that killed two people in February, taking into custody the proprietor of a firm involved in repair work.

Ajay Austin, proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction, will be produced in a city court on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Udyog Vihar, Manoj Kumar said.

Two women were killed when the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it.