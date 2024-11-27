GGM: Police issues 4,400 fines for GRAP violations

GURUGRAM: In a decisive move to combat worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, Gurugram Traffic Police issued 4,400 challans between November 15 and November 24, for violations of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms.

These measures are part of a concerted effort under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Vij, to curb pollution-related offences and promote adherence to environmental regulations.

The penalties included 1,086 challans for pollution violations, 38 for breaching National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms, 46 for visible pollution, 809 for using BS-3 petrol vehicles, and 2,420 for operating BS-4 diesel vehicles. The violations came to light during routine inspections conducted after GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 regulations were enforced across the NCR region starting November 15, 2024, in response to deteriorating air quality levels.

Delhi-NCR’s air quality, monitored consistently during this period, registered alarming AQI readings ranging between 437 and 457.

The implementation of GRAP, a region-wide strategy to counter severe pollution episodes, aims to minimize emissions from private vehicles and other sources contributing to the toxic smog engulfing the region.

Gurugram Police have appealed to residents to prioritize public transportation over private vehicles, especially older models like BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles, which emit higher levels of pollutants.

Authorities emphasised the critical importance of public participation in combating air pollution, urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly commuting habits to reduce emissions.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a multi-tiered framework introduced to address air pollution in a phased manner based on AQI levels.

GRAP-3 and GRAP-4, the strictest phases, restrict the operation of certain vehicles, halt construction activities, and impose industrial limitations. The recent crackdown by Gurugram Police reflects the urgency of ensuring compliance with these rules to safeguard public health amid the ongoing pollution crisis.

The city administration reiterated its commitment to reducing pollution and ensuring cleaner air for all.

The Gurugram Police’s proactive enforcement is a step toward achieving this goal, highlighting the pressing need for collective responsibility in tackling the air quality challenge.

Citizens are reminded that clean air is vital for human survival and well-being. Authorities hope that by implementing strict measures and fostering public awareness, a tangible reduction in pollution levels can be achieved in the coming weeks.