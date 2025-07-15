Ggm Police issue 22,000+ challans for number plate violations in June

GURGRAM: In a month-long crackdown on vehicles without number plates and High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), the Gurugram Traffic Police issued challans to 22,215 violators between June 1 and June 30.

The enforcement drive led to the collection of a massive Rs 2,05,66,500 in penalties.

According to the police, 7,454 challans were issued to vehicles found operating without any number plates, resulting in fines totaling Rs 65.05 lakh.

An additional 14,761 vehicles were penalised for not having the mandatory HSRP number plates, with fines amounting to Rs 1,40,61,500.

This enforcement campaign was initiated to enhance road safety and streamline traffic movement in the city.

The drive was conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, IPS, and overseen by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan.

The campaign focused on identifying and penalising vehicles in violation of registration plate norms, particularly those posing risks due to missing or non-standard plates.

Officials said that the initiative aims not only to improve traffic discipline but also to aid law enforcement in identifying and tracking criminal or anti-social elements who often take advantage of untraceable vehicles. The presence of HSRP plates makes it easier for authorities to locate and apprehend such individuals, thereby contributing to overall public safety.

Gurugram Police has urged all vehicle owners to comply with the mandatory requirement of fitting HSRP number plates on their vehicles.

Authorities emphasised that these plates are crucial for vehicle identification and help prevent misuse by miscreants.